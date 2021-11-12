No Utah families should be hungry on Thanksgiving: 4 ways to be a Thanksgiving Hero

(Good Things Utah) – No Utah family should be hungry on Thanksgiving. Here are four ways to be a Thanksgiving Hero this holiday season: Donate, Nominate, Volunteer, Spread the message of TGH.

Thanksgiving Heroes is a national nonprofit organization with a simple mission to rally thousands of troops of volunteers across U.S. cities to feed families in need full meals on Thanksgiving.

A single warm holiday meal might not seem like much, but when you are struggling to scrape enough money together just to pay your monthly rent, the thought of filling a family’s bellies with a Thanksgiving feast is unfathomable.

Thanksgiving Heroes volunteers will deliver 2,500 Full Thanksgiving meals to families in need on Saturday, November 20th. Thanksgiving Heroes receive 95% of the families they serve from School districts. This year they are working with ten districts.

They also receive nominations from Clubs, Churches, outreach programs, and the community. Thanksgiving Heroes will have over 600 Volunteers delivering the meals this year – Families serving Families.

Thanksgiving Heroes go from Logan to Gunnison and Price to Wendover. This year, outside of Utah TGH will be delivering 1900 meals. Dallas, Cleveland, Las Vegas, and Phoenix.

If you want to help out, all they ask is donate, nominate, volunteer, or spread the message of TGH.

Visit Thanksgiving Heroes now to find out how to help.

More of the Lastest on GTU Recipes Table Talk Featured Guests

This story contains sponsored content.