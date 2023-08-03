SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Nitrocross, the latest high-adrenaline passion project of global icon Travis Pastrana, is a disruptive new force in motorsports. Nitrocross has grown beyond its rallycross roots into a unique discipline unlike anything else. It takes the sprint racing and door-to-door action of rallycross to the next level, combined with the full send, big air excitement of Nitro Circus.

Nitrocross is truly where cars fly and tracks thrill. It includes the all-electric Group E – Nitrocross’ top division – as well as the NEXT developmental class, Side-by-Side high performance off-road UTV’s, classic Baja Bugs desert racers, and more. It is a true festival of motorsport.

The revolutionary all-electric FC1-X competing in Group E is the fastest electric vehicle in racing. It showcases the massive performance potential of EV’s unleashed.

Nitrocross debuted at Utah Motorsports Campus (UMC) as a standalone event in 2018 followed by another in 2019. Then, after the pandemic, its first series launched at UMC in 2021. Now, Nitrocross returns to UMC August 18 & 19 for the second stop of its 2023-24 season. Everyone is so excited to be back: UMC has the biggest gap jump in the series (which is also an over-under jump), and it is one of Nitrocross’ fastest tracks.

This will be a double-header weekend, and with evening racing under the lights. There will be plenty of fun outside of the track, too! It has an open paddock, allowing fans to meet their favorite drivers and get an up-close look at the cars. Plus, there will be Nitro Circus FMX shows, live music, food, games, and more. There is even RV camping.

Don’t miss any of the action! Get tickets at nitrocrossracing.com.

Sponsored by Nitrocross Racing.