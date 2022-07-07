(Good Things Utah) Nicea needed a jumpstart to her morning! Drip IV Utah came to the rescue with their on-demand IV treatments — loaded with fluid and important nutrients the body needs. The nurse who saved the day, Jessica Pace, gave Nicea a healthy dose of zinc and magnesium for recovery, along with vitamin B-12 for lasting energy and overall vitality.

Why couldn’t Nicea just take a vitamin to get these effects? The difference is in the absorption rate. According to Jessica, taking a supplement orally allows the body to absorb only 20 to 30 percent of vitamins and minerals. By injecting it directly into the bloodstream using an IV — like those used in medical centers — the body can absorb 100 percent.

Clients all across Utah have given high praise to the effects of these treatments — excellent nourishment for headaches, dehydration, recovery, performance, allergies, COVID-related illness, and more. Even more reassuring, those performing these treatments are all Registered Nurses, often working concurrently in medical practices.

Drip IV Utah’s services are completely mobile, meaning they come to you when and where you need one of their reinvigorating infusion treatments.

Some of their targeted treatments available to clients include:

Energy Drip “Try our Energy Drip for a hefty dose of B Vitamins to help your body feel energized again. This drip includes B1, B2, B3, B5, B6, and B12 – which are essential for a wide variety of functions in the body. If you’re looking for a rapid energy boost, you’ve found it!” Ingredients Include: 1 liter of saline

B12

B-Complex

Vitamin C

Hydration Drip “The Hydration Drip is 1000 mL of normal saline right into your bloodstream, providing you with instant hydration and balancing your body with fluid and electrolytes. Whether you’re fighting dehydration from an illness, are unable to drink adequate fluids orally, or just want a hydration boost, the Hydration Drip can help. Plain, simple, and effective.” Talk to your Drip nurse about additives for an extra boost!

COVID Recover Drip “Our COVID Recovery drip delivers key vitamins and minerals that help combat COVID symptoms to get you back on your feet and back to life quicker. We suggest adding Toradol to help relieve your body aches and headache, and to combat inflammation in the body. For nausea, add Zofran for rapid relief.” COVID page article source: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7750357/

NAD+ “Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide (NAD+) is a critical coenzyme naturally found in every cell in our bodies and is involved in hundreds of metabolic processes. Often called the anti-aging molecule, NAD+ plays a vital role in promoting health and prolonging lifespan. NAD+ levels decrease with age, which leads to the progression of aging and age-related diseases. Drip wanted to find a way to intervene! That’s why we have a Drip to replenish NAD+ in your body” Biological Processes aided by NAD+: Repairing DNA

Protecting DNA

Extracting cellular energy from nutrition

Maintaining mitochondria function

Chromosomal integrity preservation

Calcium signaling

Menu Courtesy: Drip IV Utah

Also noted by clients is a distinct taste occurring during injection treatments. This sensation is completely normal during injections and trained nurses will guide clients through each session.

“Your tongue has a bunch of nerves in it,” says Cami Leonard with Drip IV Utah. “It going into your bloodstream and through your nerves — it starts at the back of your mouth and pulls to the tip of your tongue. That’s why you taste it so strongly.”

When Nicea got her infused dose of vitamins and minerals, she was overjoyed with the results — feeling energized and ready for another great morning on Good Things Utah.

