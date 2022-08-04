(Good Things Utah) It’s safe to say that our Nicea DeGering loves to ride her Honda Passport. Between the comfort of the car’s interior and the conveniently spacious seating, Honda always comes through for her. This week Nicea joined Scott Harding of Utah Honda Dealers to take a look at their new 2022 Passport, and then take it home!

A generous gift from the folks at Utah Honda Dealers — Nicea’s new ride is as stylish as it is rugged. The AWD TrailSport Edition means even more luxury built into one vehicle. Complete with 18-inch wheels, customer leather interior, roof rails, navigation system, and more — it’s safe to say Nicea will continue to be a long-time fan of Honda.

“We’ve been waiting for this for months,” remarks Scott Harding. “If you’re using it for business, taking your kids to sporting events, whatever you’re doing — it’s got the size and capability to adapt.”

This new model is tough — designed to pull as much as 5,000lbs in tow and ride smooth as ever. It’s the ultimate commuter vehicle with tons of cargo space, clever storage compartments, and extra cozy back seats.

And luckily with Honda vehicles in high demand these recent years, Scott says that they’re starting to see more new vehicles come into their lots, slowly but surely.

To learn more about the 2022 Honda Passport and design your own, go online to utah.hondadealers.com.

**This segment contains sponsored content