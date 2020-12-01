New toys, happy kids, and delicious pizza. How to donate to Toys for Tots

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

The 2020 Toys For Tots Donation Drive is underway with the U.S. Marine Corps and their local donation drop-off site, Papa Murphy’s Pizza.

The need is great this year due to the COVID-19 situation and people having lost jobs and income. Normally the donations don’t start coming in until closer to Christmas and this year but this year it has been different. People are more aware and want to give and the Toys for Tots donation centers are filling up. Along with the donation centers filling up, so are the requests from families in need. The anticipated need is between 40K-50K people in our region.

Papa Murphy’s will give something back if you drop off a toy at one of their locations. Donate at any Papa Murphy’s Location in Utah, Evanston or Rock Springs, WY or Elko, NV now thru December 18th. They are looking for new, unwrapped toys for children, toddlers, and teens. For everyone who makes a donation, they’ll receive a special discount card.

Bring a smile to a child’s face this holiday season by donating some new toys. What’s better than getting rewarded for your generosity than pizza and happy children? Donate to Toys for Tots now.

Find Papa Murphy’s drop-off locations here.

This story contain sponsored content.