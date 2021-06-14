New options to help navigate behavioral health needs with a new access hotline

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

More than ever, there is a need to focus on people’s mental well-being.

While people are looking forward to transitioning out of the COVID-19 pandemic, mental health concerns in Utah are high as people have been asked to protect themselves from coronavirus, stay inside their homes, and work to avoid contact with others. This, in turn, has been a huge challenge to people’s mental well-being.

Other stressors have also included economic concerns and job losses, turbulent elections, school closures, racial inequality, and extreme weather, just to name a few examples.

Finding support for behavioral and mental health needs can be challenging. Different insurance plans have different providers. The needs individuals have can vary and finding a mental health clinician and programs with availability is also often challenging. These are just some of the issues that Utahns have had to work through to seek help for their mental health.

In order to better support the growing mental health needs in the community, Intermountain Healthcare has launched the free Intermountain Behavioral Health Navigation Hotline (833-442-2211).

Anyone can call for free to speak to a caregiver and talk through their concerns and problems. The situations can be range from daily stress to critical situations. This service is staffed by trained behavioral health caregivers. The caregiver on the phone will listen and ask questions to assist in struggles or receiving that people need help for.

“In most cases, our community will go through a trial-and-error process until the right support is found,” said Tammer Attallah, LCSW, executive clinical director of Intermountain’s Behavioral Health Service. “We want to know more about your situation and make sure we understand what you need and help you find how to get it. It’s all about providing the right care, at the right time, at the right place.”

People can also call the hotline for questions related to behavioral health education, self-help digital tools, and support groups.

“The road to help begins by calling the free hotline at 833-442-2211 and talking to someone today,” he said.

Previously, the hotline was the Intermountain Emotional Health Relief Line that was established as a resource during the pandemic. There were over 6,500 calls to the line from April 2020 through April 2021. Now, the line is more robust, more resourceful, and can provide virtual help.

Intermountain has also launched the Intermountain Connect Care Behavioral Health telehealth program. This video visit works to provide an option to speak to a behavioral health clinician, without waiting for an in-person visit and with any provider. There are costs associated with Connect Care, co-pays and visit costs vary by insurance plans.

“Whether it is by phone, through a video visit, or coming into an office, there is help for people in need,” said Attallah. “Just having the option to hearing another voice and talking through what is available can be the first step to addressing our mental health concerns. It really is about helping people live the healthiest lives possible.”

Anyone can call the free Intermountain Behavioral Health Navigation Line. It’s available 7 days a week, 7 am to 7pm, at 833-442-2211.

