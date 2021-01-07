New meal delivery service offers food from Salt Lake City’s most exclusive restaurants

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Taste Utah is excited to introduce a new food collaboration called Hive Eats. It’s essentially meals to go by some of SLC’s favorite restaurants. Hive Eats is a curated subscription meal delivery service featuring ten of Salt Lake City’s favorite restaurants, created by restaurant owners for the community.

Participating restaurants include: Arlo, Copper Onion, Cucina, Finca, Mazza, Osteria Amore, Pago, Proper, Publik, Trio.

Hive Eats provides a consistent revenue source for local restaurants by allowing them to continue to prepare delicious fresh food, regardless of current health guidelines.

“We’re hoping this can help keep people employed and help us make it through what is going to be a tough winter,” said Dean Pierose, owner of Cucina Wine Bar.

Hive Eats lets patrons select meals for their families each week with a couple of clicks. Meals will be delivered on Sundays and Thursdays each week, and are pre-prepared, cooled, and ready to eat with just a few minutes in the oven. Find out how you can join the hive!



Katy also announced the new season of Taste Utah and encourages people to watch the stories of some amazing Utah restaurateurs, chefs, and owners — how they have adjusted, adapted, and flexed to keep their doors open and supporting their communities through the pandemic. These extraordinary human beings really do love to serve Utah and they are so grateful they do! Tune in on Sunday mornings at 9:30 AM on ABC4 Utah or visit TasteUT.com for more information.

This story contains sponsored content.