What happens when you need help but legal costs are too high? Most go without representation or are unable to get help to fix an accident or situation. This combined with the necessity of having a professional training to know how to navigate the system result in many going underserved.

A Licensed Paralegal Practitioner is a new opportunity for both people looking to enter the legal industry and for the many who need help but can’t navigate the legal system or afford it. It is an entirely new legal license that was created a few years ago for these specific purposes.

In Utah, as well as throughout the country, direct access to justice is a major issue. There are also many who who see the need, want to help, but don’t have the means or time to become a lawyer. A LPP can practice law, but isn’t required the same level of training or education of a practicing lawyer.

A licensed paralegal practitioner will help to provide affordable legal representation, assistance in low level legal matters that don’t rise to the level of court representation, filling out legal forms, getting more information about their rights and obligations and many other targeted ways.

To become a LPP, one needs to meet certain education, experience and coursework requirements. By having an associates or bachelors in paralegal studies, having a law degree or masters of legal studies degree, and having completed 1500 substantive hours of law related experience, you can become a LPP. Experience must be practical, hands-on training in the areas of law that LPPs are eligible to become licensed in which are: family law, debt collect and eviction matters.

At the moment, the estimated salary for a LPP is quite unlimited depending on rates and amount of work. With the profession having only been around for three years, there isn’t a lot of data on how much these positions are making. LPPs are free to set their rates, lower than a licensed lawyer, but more than a paralegal. There is considerably more training to become a licensed paralegal practitioner, as they will be allowed to practice law. The title mentions paralegal, a position currently not able to practice law, because they have the necessary training to become a licensed paralegal practitioner.

If you are looking to enter the economy with a new opportunity and wanting to intervene for many at the lower level who can use your help, please visit the Utah State Bar at UtahBar.org or learn about schools who offer paralegal practitioner programs.

This article contains sponsored content.