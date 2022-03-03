(Good Things Utah) Mental health can be a complicated battle. This can get even more complicated when dealing with trauma. Whether it’s trauma that happened during childhood or trauma that happened last week, we each have a responsibility to look after our well-being. For this reason, carefully considering how you approach your mental health can be vital.

One approach taken by mental health experts today is the use of Ketamine Assisted Psychotherapy. This treatment involves utilizing the healing effects of the drug ketamine while revisiting a patient’s past traumatic experiences; through several guided sessions with a trusted therapist. Dr. Petersen from Forum Health Utah has spent years treating clients with both chronic and acute conditions, and recognizes the benefits of using ketamine in his treatment plans. His practice has used this approach to treat conditions like PTSD, addiction, depression, OCD, and more.

While there can sometimes be hesitance to undergo this treatment, ketamine has been utilized for its therapeutic effects for several decades. “It’s been effective, safe, and legal for thirty years,” says Dr. Petersen. The drug works to block the part of the brain that controls inhibition and allows thoughts to pass more freely during therapeutic sessions. In addition, ketamine helps to stimulate the synapses and receptors in the brain, making it easier to concentrate.

With Orem and West Jordan locations, Forum Health Utah aims to combine functional and integrative medicine to improve mental health for their patients. Their community of practitioners always strives to set new standards for the healthcare industry through treatments like Ketamine Assisted Psychotherapy. For more information or to schedule a visit with Forum Health Utah go to ForumHealthUtah.com.

More of the Lastest on GTU Recipes Table Talk Featured Guests

**Sponsored Content