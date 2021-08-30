New futuristic-looking treatment for depression takes root in beautiful southern Utah

(GTU) – Have you ever wondered if depression, addiction, and anxiety are curable? Recently, a new treatment is giving people hope that they are. Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) is gaining ground as a therapy for treatment-resistant depression.

Zion Healing believes that depression, anxiety, and addiction are curable too. No one should treat depression, addiction, chronic anxiety, and mental health issues differently from other diseases when talking about trying to find a cure. That’s why Zion Healing is embracing a new technology called Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation.

At Zion Healing Center, they use state-of-the-art medical technology such as Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), Neurofeedback, therapy, and spiritual teaching to treat chronic depression, anxiety, mental health, and addiction. Their program guides patients through the process needed to experience an entire psychic change allowing them the ability to overcome these issues.

TMS is a nonsurgical depression treatment for adults who haven’t found success with medication. In a TMS session, patients are treated with magnetic pulses to stimulate nerves in the left prefrontal cortex — the part of the brain that controls mood. Activating these nerves helps other cells function, increases serotonin production, and improves a patient’s overall mood.

In a recent UCLA study, 77% of the experimental subjects were abstinent at 12 months as compared to 44% through other methods. That is a 75% increase in long-term freedom from depression, addiction, and anxiety. Neurofeedback is an alternative to medication for most issues that stem from the brain.

Zion Healing’s program, patients find healing power found in the beautiful landscape and serenity that surrounds Southern Utah. While participating in their program, people are not considered patients, but a “Student of Recovery” gaining the tools, education, and spiritual connection needed to conquer the issues in their life.

