Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar has introduced a handful of new, fresh, and flavorful menu items, just in time for Spring. Start your dining experience with the new Strawberry Fennel Salad, mixed with toasted pine nuts, and parmesan Reggiano, tossed in agave lime vinaigrette, and topped on a bed of arugula.

Fleming’s is known and loved for its incredible steaks. Level up your favorite classic cut, the Filet Mignon, with a Crispy Maitake Mushroom Steak Topping. Earthy, yet rich in every way. “Maitake” is Japanese for ‘dancing mushrooms,’ earning its name because forgers often danced with joy after finding this delicious and healthy mushroom growing in the wild.

Looking for a lighter protein option? Look no further than Fleming’s new Seared Scallops, sourced fresh from the Georges Banks. These colossal scallops are made with miso butter, shitake mushrooms, scallions, and a ginger salsa verde for the perfect combination of salty-savory-sweet umami flavor.

Don’t forget to save room for dessert! This Olive Oil Cake is light and fluffy, and topped with seasonal berries for a sweet way to end an incredible dining experience.

Whatever dish you choose, pair dinner with a delicious cocktail, like an iconic Espresso Martini or a new Scarlet Clover made with Gray Whale Gin, Fino Sherry, fresh-squeezed lemon juice and strawberry.

*Sponsored by Flemings Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar.