Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Disneyland has a fun opportunity coming up at their Resort next month. With the 100th Anniversary of the Walt Disney Company and the opening of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway, you will want to visit!

Come celebrate 100 years of Disney during a once-in-a-lifetime celebration at the Disneyland® Resort starting on January 27, 2023! The Disney100 Celebration will include new platinum-infused décor throughout the resort, new sparkling looks for Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and their pals, special food and beverage offerings, merchandise and more at the Happiest Place on Earth.

As a part of the anniversary, Sleeping Beauty Castle will be adorned with elegant platinum decor and a beautiful wishing star sparkling from the tower above. Also at the resort, new nighttime spectaculars will light up the skies with “World of Color – One” at Disney California Adventure® Park and “Wonderous Journeys,” at Disneyland® Park. During this magnificent celebration, the new Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway attraction will launch on January 27!

Step into the whimsical universe of a Mickey Mouse short and hitch a ride on Engineer Goofy’s train. What could possibly go wrong?

Learn more and make sure to book your tickets while you can!

*Sponsored Content.