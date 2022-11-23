SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — ‘Tis the season to gather over a great meal, and few places do this better locally than Roosters Brewing Co and The Coop in Layton. Now sporting their newly renovated space for customers, Roosters has plenty to offer as Davis County’s first and only microbrewery.

As part of the updates to the building, a new event space was added to the already bustling restaurant and brewery — giving customers a uniquely convenient venue to host anything from parties and promotions to trainings and tributes.

“This has been a long time coming,” remarks owner Kym Buttschardt about their latest renovations. “And it’s flexible — we have big rooms, little rooms… We’re a place to gather and this was a real community need for us.”

This space is interchangeable, so it can be resized to accommodate any private gatherings without sharing alongside other events.

Choose from a tasteful selection of appetizers or go all out with a buffet from the restaurant’s curated menu. The venue also allows the option to serve alcoholic beverages if requested.

Roosters Brewing Co. and The Coop in Layton are located at 758 Heritage Park Blvd. To learn more, go online to RoostersBrewingCo.com.

Our foodie friend Katy Sine from Taste Utah met with Kym Buttschardt to get a glimpse of the space for herself and try some of the amazing menu options there for visitors.

**This segment contains sponsored content