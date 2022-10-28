(Good Things Utah) Claire Larson, Director of Sales and Marketing with Woodside Homes joined Surae today to talk about Boulder at Sky Ranch a NEW Single Family home community that is coming soon to West Jordan!

Boulder at Sky Ranch floorplans offer large open-concept kitchens, and spa-like bathrooms, all while offering the opportunity for a work/life balance due to their options for den/office space plus the latest in tech trends they’ve included!

Outside your home, you are welcomed into an inviting community that is located in Salt Lake County which provides an easy commute via Mountain View Corridor. This community is also boasting with more amenities than you could ask for:

Pool

Tot Lot

Pickleball

Nearby Shopping

Grocery Stores

Playgrounds

Dining

View of the Wasatch Mountains

and more…

Maybe West Jordan isn’t the area you’re dreaming of living… That’s okay. Woodside Homes offers homes in Arizona, California, Nevada and has the following Cities available in Utah:

Syracuse

American Fork

West Haven

Bluffdale

Maybe you’re not sure what it is that you’re looking for just now, That’s okay because on the Woodside homes website they have the Home Match tool that is available and allows you to answer a few simple questions, and it will give you a few homes that they feel might be a good fit for you based on your answers.

Another great thing is that it also provides a price point you could be looking at, all without having to enter your personal information unless you want to. No worries about being called repeatedly by people when you might not be set on looking right this minute.

Maybe you are interested and looking right now. Did you know you can visit a sales professional and take advantage of their $15k Your Way promotion going on? No pressure, No hassle. But, the opportunity IS available. Don’t let it slip away!

Are you ready to have Woodside Homes help get you home? Visit their website, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, or Pinterest to get additional details and gather inspiration for your home!

*Sponsored Content.