(Good Things Utah) The time is fast approaching for the biggest convention in the state to roll back into town. Bringing pop culture fans from around the globe, FanX Salt Lake 2022 is looking to be even bigger this year — hosting well-known celebrities from every corner of the entertainment industry. FanX will be held from September 22nd through September 24th at the Salt Lake Convention Center.

Visitors will have ample time to ‘geek out’ over this year’s guests with the opportunity to purchase sessions for Autographs, Photo Ops (Single and Group), and even get access to the amazing celebrity panels held during the convention.

One of the biggest recent guest announcements includes two members of the Backstreet Boys — Nick Carter and AJ McLean. The boy band will be getting back together in a Salt Lake City concert this August, though there won’t be many chances to meet the talent themselves. But fans can meet both Nick and AJ during FanX 2022 — both signing Autographs as well as participating in Photo Ops during all three days.

Some of the celebrity guests attending this year’s convention include:

Charlie Hunnam “Charles Hunnam is an English actor and screenwriter known for his role as Jackson “Jax” Teller on the FX series Sons of Anarchy. Hunnam also portrayed the title role in Nicholas Nickleby, Pete Dunham in Green Street, Raleigh Becket in Pacific Rim, Alan McMichael in Crimson Peak, Percy Fawcett in The Lost City of Z, the title role in King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, William “Ironhead” Miller in Triple Frontier, Raymond Smith in The Gentlemen, and Detective Charlie Waldo in Last Looks.”

Kevin Nash “Kevin Scott Nash is an American professional wrestler and former actor, signed to WWE under a legends contract. He is best known for his tenure with World Championship Wrestling (WCW) where he performed under his real name, Kevin Nash. He also performed under his real name in Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA).”

Cary Elwes “Cary Elwes is an English-American actor and voice actor, best known for his roles as Westley in The Princess Bride, Arthur Holmwood in Francis Ford Coppola’s Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Robin Hood in Robin Hood: Men in Tights, Garrett in Quest for Camelot, and Dr. Lawrence Gordon in Saw and Saw 3D: The Final Chapter. He also appeared in box office hits such as Days of Thunder, Hot Shots!, Twister, Liar Liar, and New Year’s Eve.”

Giancarlo Esposito “Giancarlo Giuseppe Alessandro Esposito is an American actor, director, and producer. He is best known for his portrayal of Gustavo “Gus” Fring on the hit AMC series Breaking Bad. He is well known for his roles in Spike Lee films such as Do the Right Thing, School Daze, and Mo’ Better Blues. Other notable films include The Usual Suspects and King of New York. He portrayed Sidney Glass/Magic Mirror on ABC’s Once Upon a Time and Major Tom Neville in the NBC series Revolution.”

William Shatner “William “Bill” Shatner is a Canadian actor, singer, writer, producer, director, spokesman, and comedian. He gained worldwide fame and became a cultural icon for his portrayal of James T. Kirk, Captain of the United Federation of Planets starship USS Enterprise, in the science fiction television series Star Trek (1966–69), Star Trek: The Animated Series (1973–74), and in seven of the subsequent Star Trek feature films (1979–94). He has written a series of books chronicling his experiences playing Captain Kirk and being a part of Star Trek and has co-written several novels set in the Star Trek universe. He has also written a series of science fiction novels called TekWar which was adapted for television.”

Tara Strong “Tara Strong is a voice actor best known for My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic, as the voice of Timmy in The Fairly OddParents, Bubbles in The Powerpuff Girls, Kaya in Princess Mononoke, and Harley Quinn in DC SuperHero Girls, Justice League Action TV Series, and the Batman: Arkham Video Games.“

Stephen Amell “Stephen Amell is a Canadian actor, known for portraying Oliver Queen / Green Arrow in the Arrow-verse television franchise (based on the comic character of the same name) and Casey Jones in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows.”

And MANY more guests!

Courtesy: FanX Salt Lake

In addition to celebrity guests, FanX Salt Lake will be featuring some of the world’s most talented comic creators, authors, artists, and more — all there for fans to meet and interact with during the event. Vendors will also be there offering visitors a collection of unique and exclusive comic memorabilia and other wares you won’t find anywhere else.

Visitors are encouraged to get their tickets early to avoid waiting in long lines for ticket purchases. This year’s event will be at the Salt Lake Convention Center at 100 S West Temple from September 22 – 24.

To purchase tickets to this year’s event, go to www.fanxsaltlake.com.

**This segment contains sponsored content