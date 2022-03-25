(Good Things Utah) The time has come to get out of the house and enjoy the beautiful weather that’s in store for us for the rest of this year. For those who have beautiful weather year-round, like residents of Saint George, the possibilities are endless. Still, to most natives of this quickly-growing city, the most entertaining place to visit any time of the year is Fiesta Fun Center. Since they opened in 1993, this has been a go-to destination for visitors of all ages looking to have a great time. With popular attractions like mini-golf, go-karts, batting cages, and bumper boats, Fiesta Fun Center has something for everyone to enjoy.

What’s new this year? Fiesta Fun Center now has a brand new, state-of-the-art laser tag arena where visitors can compete for the top of the leaderboard, or watch the action spectating from a nearby viewing room. Even better, the center has added a variety of exciting new arcade games where gamers can have a blast while winning credit for all kinds of great prizes.

All attractions are now open at Fiesta Fun Center and, with all the new things to see and do, there’s no better time to visit. To plan a visit where the fun never sets, go to their website at FiestaFunCenter.com.

**This segment contains sponsored content