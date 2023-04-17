Neglect is when the basic needs of a child are not met

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. ABC4, Prevent Child Abuse Utah and the NAACP Salt Lake Branch are partnering in an effort to build awareness and educate people about the types of abuse and how to help prevent child abuse. One of the four types of abuse is neglect.

Neglect is when the basic needs of a child are not being met. Those basic needs include:

Food and water Love and attention Shelter Clothing Hygiene Medical care Education

Connect to resources by contacting 2-1-1. And if you suspect child abuse, call the hotline: 855-323-3237.

Working together, we can protect Utah’s most valuable resource – its children. Through initiatives including education programs on abuse recognition and reporting for both children and adults, evidence-based home visiting support for parents, and more, Prevent Child Abuse Utah is dedicated to this vital cause.

Prevent child abuse by strengthening families, register for the Joining Forces Conference to learn how.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sponsored by NAACP Salt Lake Branch.