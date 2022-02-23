Lush Dental Co. isn’t your average dentist office. Ashleigh Dearing, DMD and Shaun Dearing, DDS are married to twin brothers, and both had a vision for a new kind of dental office.

A dental office unlike the usual clinical setting, a gorgeous spa-like space that handles cosmetic restoration services as well. Dental services include the normal crowns, veneers, cleanings, whitenings and fillings. Additionally, patients are also able to get cosmetic treatments like Botox, fillers, and skin resurfacing. Lush Dental Co. is a one stop shop for all aesthetic needs.

The Dearing sisters also enjoy helping patients to feel comfortable with things they usually find in a spa. People new to a med spa can be nervous to go for the first time. The relationship already formed between a dentist and patient helps when it comes to asking about getting cosmetic treatments for the first time.

Currently running through March, Lush has a promotion for customers who can receive 10% off whitening, botox, lip filler and 20% off plasma skin treatments (skin resurfacing).

You can book online at LushDentalCo.com or call 801-770-0300.

*Sponsored content