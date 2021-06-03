Need help at home? Never again visit a doctors office with help from AMG Senior Medical

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Often people don’t know what type of help they need at home, they just know they need help. AMG’s Care Navigation team can help navigate seniors through this difficult time and provide the help they need at home.

AMG Senior Medical Group is a comprehensive medical group that includes a team of doctors, nurse practitioners, medical assistants, and practice managers. Their goal since inception is to provide the most trustworthy comprehensive mobile medical care in the business. Whether AMG visits you in your residential home or in an assisted/independent living facility, they offer a complete service program to keep you healthy and strong.

AMG Senior Medical Group does house calls for seniors in need who can’t or don’t want to leave their homes. Oftentimes individuals can’t come to the doctor so the doctor needs to be able to visit them. House calls provided by AMG Senior Medical Group accomplish this need for seniors.

For qualifying Home-Bound patients, AMG Senior Medical offers:

Directly to your home visits, providing all the services of a traditional family practitioner’s office.

Coordinate provider visits and can work directly with your primary care physician.

Set up routine scheduled visits, ensuring you don’t run out of medications.

Manage services such as labs, x-rays, durable medical equipment.

All visits will be billed to your medical insurance plan.

With house calls you get longer and more holistic visits, there is no need for waiting rooms, and it’s convenient because it’s in-home.

To learn more about how AMG Senior Medical Group can help, visit their website or call 1-800-767-4AMG (4264).

This story contains sponsored content.