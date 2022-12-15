SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — New Year’s Eve is coming up fast and if you’re looking for the place to be in 2023, we’ve got your answer. Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Miguel is giving visitors and guests an experience like no other for the season’s festivities. This world-class venue has something for everyone from gaming to dining and everything in between.

Relaxing in the beautiful sunny skies of Southern California, make the trip one to remember with an overnight stay in Yaamava’ Resort. With 17 floors of luxurious rooms ready to host any occasion, guests won’t be disappointed. And to top of their stay, a convenient visit to the resort’s premium spa and an all-new pool oasis.

Open for about a year now, Yaamava’ Resort & Casino has gained a reputation for offering an experience that guests won’t find anywhere else.

Just 224 miles away, The Palms in Las Vegas is ready to countdown to 2023 with a bang. Even better, you can use your Club Serrano card to earn deluxe rewards as you play.

When the clock strikes midnight, take it all in with the amazing fireworks seen from The Palms, which overlooks Las Vegas Boulevard.

To learn more and book your experience now, go online to Yaamava.com.

