(Good Things Utah) Angkor: Empire of Cambodia is an immersive and complex imagining of Cambodia’s history and culture. Museum curators and officials worked closely with the Utah Cambodian Buddhist Temple as part of the exhibition’s planning and have noted this may be the Natural History Museum of Utah’s most ambitious exhibit ever.

The exhibit, featuring over 120 artifacts – half of which will be on tour outside of Cambodia for the first time – is noted for its size and scale and celebration of Cambodia’s rich history and explores the rise, decline, and resilience of the world’s largest religious complex.

Highlights include transportation to a dense southeast Asian forest, arriving in a large area with water projections, temple replicas, and other interactive components.

This new exhibit mirrors the history of Angkor itself and tells a complex and layered story of what can be learned through scientific research in the context of colonialism, religious evolution, and technological advances. It also speaks to where archaeology intersects with modern life.

Visitors can see the exhibit for themselves at the Natural History Museum of Utah from Oct. 22 to April 23, 2023.

NHMU is located at 301 Wakara Way in Salt Lake City. To learn more and purchase tickets, go online to https://nhmu.utah.edu/museum/exhibits/angkor.

