(Good Things Utah) Anyone who’s spent long hours working tirelessly to cook a meal will be amazed by the things these students from the ProStart program can do in just an hour. ProStart is a nationwide culinary program reaching over 95,000 students in 1,700 schools. Professionals from around the country have built a 2-year curriculum for these aspiring young chefs. ProStart currently has 70 schools across Utah enrolled in this program with the goal of teaching and inspiring the next generation of chefs. To do this, they’re giving students a platform to explore new interests and talents while also opening doors to fulfilling careers in the hospitality industry.

This week, Katy Sine from Taste Utah gave us a sneak peek behind the program’s annual competition at the Salt Palace Convention Center. Students have worked year-round to prepare for the team-based event. Professional judges will be testing them on everything from the presentation of their meals, to the restaurant concept plans and, not to forget, the overall taste of their final products. The best-judged students in the competition will qualify for the National ProStart Invitational this year in Washington, D.C.

For more information about the ProStart program, click HERE.

**This segment contains sponsored content