SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – This Women’s History Month, ABC4/CW30 recognizes the contributions and achievements of women throughout our area. We call them “Remarkable Women.”

Jeanetta Williams is one of our local top 2023 Remarkable Women honorees. Williams is celebrating 30 years of service as the President of the NAACP Salt Lake. Her dedication and commitment to helping others from all types of backgrounds to be the best they can be and have equal access to rights and services, truly is remarkable.

Congratulations and thank you Jeanetta.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sponsored by West Shore Home.