SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — my529 is Utah’s educational savings plan – an opportunity for people who plan for the future; with wills, insurance, 401K plans, and the like, to include future education funding, through investment-style savings that may grow over the years.

According to Richard Ellis, Executive Director of my529: “Our focus is on educational savings. There are a lot of things you ought to be doing… But one of the things we think you need to throw in there is beginning to save for that child’s or that grandchild’s educational future and helping prepare them… Because we all know it’s expensive. If we save now, that can grow over time.”

As Utah’s education savings plan, they are celebrating the University of Utah’s bowl game. For my529 accounts opened for a new beneficiary, (a child or grandchild, etc.) when $20 is contributed, my529 will contribute $20. This way, that new account begins at $40 and may grow over the years, until your little one becomes a Ute fan too.

Use promotional code ‘UUROSE23‘ to get that matching money.

Learn more and get started by going online to my529.org/goutes.

**This segment contains sponsored content