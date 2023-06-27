4 products to help you feel and look better this summer

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Summertime is in full swing and everyone wants to look and feel their best. Lifestyle expert Megan Thomas Head shares four summer must-have products that are perfect for summer.

Sunrider Sunfit Protein Plus

Blending Traditional Chinese Medicine with Western innovation, Sunrider International creates products that help people achieve optimal health and wellness. Shop Home.Sunrider.com.

Lottie London: Walmart, Walmart.com

Meet a highlighter as extra as you! This unique, gel-powder highlight is a game-changer – ultra-fine silver mica has been suspended in a transparent base for blinding diamond dust shine. Available in three shades Silver, Rose Gold and Golden. Available at Walmart and Walmart.com.

Plexus Active

Plexus Worldwide, LLC, is a leading health and wellness company featuring products that enable people to improve their lives and well-being. Shop PlexusWorldWide.com.

Gaiam Performance Cork Yoga Mat

This cork yoga mat is sure to keep you grounded this summer. Durable and lightweight, you’ll get your best morning stretch with Gaiam. For more information and to purchase, visit GetActv.com.

Visit BourbonBlondeBlog.com for more information and product recommendations.

Follow Megan on Instagram: @MeganTiffani

Sponsored by Bourbon Blonde Blog.