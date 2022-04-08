(Good Things Utah) Utah is home to some of the most delicious foods in the nation. This is primarily thanks to our dedicated farmers working to grow and source all-natural foods for families everywhere to enjoy. While we’re fortunate to have such a prosperous selection of locally-sourced foods here in Utah, we’re also at risk of forever losing our hard-working ranchers in need.

Created in 2020 to support Utah’s agriculture and ranching families, Farmers Feeding Utah has been a popular online destination for residents looking to find the freshest and most exclusive local products in the state. This bustling marketplace has everything from dairy to produce, and even locally-made products like candles and topicals.

The biggest deals you’ll find on the marketplace this month are on their locally-grown beef, pork, and jerky varieties. Their deliciously tasty and lean selection of meats is not only grown locally, but they also have great prices for a limited time. Some of the protein-packed value options on their marketplace menu this month:

Beef Box – 10 lbs

Beef New York Strip Steak

Currant Creek Chuck Roast

Grass-Fed Ground Beef

Jalapeno Cheddar Bratwurst

Cowboy Canyon Cracked Pepper Beef Jerky

Bear River Honey Barbeque Snack Sticks

Beef Box plus Redmond Garlic Salt (10 lbs)– $84.99

Beef New York Strip Steak (10-12 oz) – $12.99

Currant Creek Chuck Roast (40-48 oz) – $24.99

Grass-Fed Ground Beef 80%/20% (16oz) – $7.99

Jalapeno Cheddar Bratwurst (20 oz) – $5.99

Cowboy Canyon Cracked Pepper Beef Jerky (4 oz) – $10.99

Bear River Honey BBQ Snack Sticks (8 oz) – $6.99

To browse more locally-sourced products from Farmers Feeding Utah, visit their marketplace online at www.farmersfeedingutah.com.

