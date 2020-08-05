MountainStar Healthcare’s Consult-a-Nurse line

Jen Wagenaar, Chief Nursing Executive of MountainStar Healthcare joined Good Things Utah to talk about their new Consult a Nurse line. If you need help deciding if you or you or a loved one should go to the ER or simply consult your family physician, the Consult-A-Nurse program from MountainStar Healthcare can help you make the right decision.

Whether you are currently one of their patients or not, the expert nurses can help you understand symptoms, manage a chronic condition, or learn about treatment options and medical procedures over the phone. Maybe you are a new mom worried about your child’s fever. Or caring for an aging parent. Whatever your healthcare question, Consult-A-Nurse® -a free service by MountainStar Health and HCA Healthcare – is just a phone call away.

They can help you answer healthcare questions, find a doctor, and make an appointment, or even register for classes & events and other answer questions. MountainStar’s registered nurses provide consultation and answer health-related questions. They do not diagnose conditions but provide information on many subjects. They can also help you find a doctor near you if needed.

To find out more visit MountainStar Healthcare.

This story contains sponsored content.