Mother’s Day gift ideas from Downeast

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Since the inception of the Downeast clothing collection, they have been known for being a trend leader in affordable, stylish fashion. In stores now are several different styles of dresses, tops, skirts, denim, and swim. Look out for fabrics that include: linen, denim, rayon, cotton blends, and lightweight gauze. Also, trending is embellishments and details from smocking, ties, denim rinses, puff sleeves, bold buttons, floral prints, and ruffles. Price points range up to $68. Interested in the clothes worn by Downeast models? Here they are:

Linen Stripe Dress – Light and airy, the Linen Stripe Dress will be your new lightweight favorite. Featuring a fit and flare silhouette, drop shoulder sleeves, and a textured stripe design it adds the perfect amount of movement to your look. Finish off with your favorite flats for the perfect spring look.

Light and airy, the Linen Stripe Dress will be your new lightweight favorite. Featuring a fit and flare silhouette, drop shoulder sleeves, and a textured stripe design it adds the perfect amount of movement to your look. Finish off with your favorite flats for the perfect spring look. Dakota Lace Top and A-line Denim Skirt – Introducing the new prairie style top: the Dakota Lace Blouse. Designed of 100 percent cotton, this blouse is light and airy and perfect for everyday wear. Featuring dainty lace trim, gathered sleeves, and mother of pearl buttons, this blouse is light and feminine. Pair with denim for a completed look.

Introducing the new prairie style top: the Dakota Lace Blouse. Designed of 100 percent cotton, this blouse is light and airy and perfect for everyday wear. Featuring dainty lace trim, gathered sleeves, and mother of pearl buttons, this blouse is light and feminine. Pair with denim for a completed look. Denim A-Line Skirt – A denim skirt is a wardrobe essential in every woman’s closet—and the Button Panel Denim Skirt is no exception. Featuring a medium wash and slim fit, this denim skirt is extremely versatile and easily transitions from season to season.

All Downeast stores and online are featuring a new collection every month called the Jewelry with a Cause, $1 from each piece of jewelry sold will be donated to the Malouf Foundation to provide aftercare for human trafficking survivors. For April, Downeast is highlighting the quartz stone in coordinating necklace, earrings, and bracelet. Prices range from $12 to $25.

Downeast is not only known for on-trend and stylish clothing, but they have high-quality swimwear for an affordable price point. Just recently, Downeast became a Certified B Corp, which is doing Business for Good. The new swimwear collection is B Corp approved and is using Recycled Fabrics.

The new Spring Collection is available in all clothing locations and online at Downeast. Get 30% OFF dresses only for a limited time!

This story contains sponsored content.