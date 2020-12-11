Mother of 3 becomes best-selling author publishing eBooks through Kindle Direct Publishing

Kelsie Rae is a best-selling author of 18 novels and 4 novellas who has built a successful writing career by self-publishing. She is publishing her latest books, Bitter Queen and Black Jack (both in the Advantage Play series) in early December; and Saylor, a romance novel on January 2 using Kindle Direct Publishing.

Since the pandemic, Kelsie has found herself writing early in the morning, and later in the evening; her husband watches their children on Saturday mornings so she can write. Kelsie Rae had always been a big reader, especially after she had her first child. She’d read 4-5 books per week as a full-time mom and enjoyed falling in love with the characters in her romances. Among her favorite authors are Rachel Van Dyken, Amy Bartol, and books were co-written by Penelope Ward and Vi Keeland.

Thinking it would be fun to try writing a novel herself, Kelsie wrote her first book, ‘Liv’ but had no intention of publishing it until she was inspired when one of her friends self-published. Using KDP, she self-published her first book in 2018. After about two months of figuring out Amazon and Facebook advertising and how to reach an audience, sales for Liv exploded. Seeing that success, Kelsie decided that, in addition to being a mom, she’d also start a new career as an author.

She had started writing “sweet, happily ever after books,” but knowing she didn’t want her writing to become stagnant she started writing in a completely different genre that focused on mystery and intrigue as opposed to marriage and romance. Since her first novel two and a half years ago, Kelsie has now released over 20 books, many of which have climbed the best-seller’s charts on Amazon. Kelsie stuck with self-publishing because as a busy mom, she enjoys the flexibility of working from home and the ability to set her own deadlines and schedule.

This mom’s story of pursuing her passion and starting a successful writing career, which allowed her to transform her family into a two-income household, might be especially inspiring right now for others looking into new streams of income. Kelsie’s story is an uplifting one, and she can share advice for other aspiring writers looking to pick up a side hustle – or pursue a new career – during this tough year.

Among her tips:

Writing the book is the easy part, but don’t become overwhelmed: you have to start somewhere

Be sure to make time to write every day, even if it’s only for 30 minutes

Find a good book editor

Talk to other people who found success in self-publishing and learn from their experiences

Once your book is written, learn everything you can about marketing it and finding your audience

If not familiar with social media platforms, start learning now, as they will help sell books!

Visit Kelsie Rae’s profile on Amazon if you want to get your hands on one of her novels. If you’re an aspiring writer and think you have what it takes to become an author, you can self-publish eBooks and paperbacks for free with Kindle Direct Publishing, and reach millions of readers on Amazon. If a mother of three can do it, so can you!

