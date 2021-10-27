More than an entryway: The importance of doors and hardware in your home

(Good Things Utah) – It’s all about the details when designing your home. Hardware is really the finishing touch of the home. It’s the small details that seem overlooked, but actually, make a huge difference in the home feeling “finished.” Today, Jordan Law from Fieldstones homes talked about hardware and doors.

When you’re choosing new door hardware, there are a bewildering number of decisions to make. Here’s how the pros at Fieldstone Homes and Tanner Glass do it. Door hardware is super fun and can make a simple door/trim pop! Especially when selected in matte black or brushed brass.

Brushed brass hardware is a new option being added to Fieldstone’s product offering and their designers are super excited about it. A big and sophisticated handle set on the front door makes an immediate impression. Designers also offer touch screen smart-lock deadbolts that are both beautiful and functional (which they absolutely love!). Anything that is both aesthetically pleasing and also helps the functionality of your day-to-day life is a major win.

Framed mirrors are also the finishing touch of a bathroom – they don’t have to be super chunky or ornate, but a clean-looking mirror can make a big impact on a bathroom. It’s also fun to mix and match mirror frames. Even if you have the same finishes throughout the house, switching up the mirror frames can make each space feel different and unique.

One of the items that are extremely important in a bathroom is the shower glass. You can have a beautiful shower surrounded by a rain shower head and beautiful flooring, but if you don’t have a sleek and sophisticated piece of glass it can make the bathroom feel dull.

Tanner Glass helps Fieldstone Homes and its customers achieve their dream shower. Whether you’re looking for a modern Gridscape shower or a bypass to go over your tub, they have styles and options to fit every design and budget! Not a fan of clear glass? They offer a variety of textured glass to add more privacy or the finishing touch you’ve been imagining.

If you want the glass door, the “full-euro” frameless glass door is the way to go. It’s taller, the glass is thicker, there’s less frame and hardware – it really is the show-stopping piece of the master bath. The Euro shower gives you options for a handle or towel bar choices too.

Fieldstone Homes on Good Things Utah

The Coughlans joined the Fieldstone Homes family on Good Things Utah. Make sure you follow the HOME Series right here on Good Things Utah every Wednesday at 9 AM. Join Fieldstone Homes as they follow the young Utah couple in the complete home-building experience. It’s a local show designed for everyone and for the Utah Home lifestyle. Think BOLD. Think Fieldstone Homes.

Visit Fieldstone Homes on ABC4 Utah to watch the complete HOME Series.

This story contains sponsored content.