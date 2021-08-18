More than 100 programs are available to help find a new career path

Funded by the Utah legislature, the Learn and Work program offers free, short-term training to workers displaced by COVID-19 and to those looking to improve their career prospects. The program has been designed to teach people skills to find jobs and the courses are being offered at public colleges and universities across Utah.

The available programs differ at universities and colleges across the state. For example, some offer dental assisting, supply chain management certificates, teacher re-licensure, clinical medical assisting, and more. Courses are being offered at multiple locations and you may have the option to take them online or in-person depending on availability.

UVU is excited to offer the following courses for the fall semester for the Learn and Work in Utah Courses:

Process Improvement and Operations Management Certificate

Professional Sales Certificate

Cybersecurity Intensive Training

Data Analytics Professional Certificate

Healthcare Management Professional Certificate

HR Management Professional Certificate

Principles of Software Testing

Project Management Professional Certificate

SHRM Learning System: Human Resource Certification

Six Sigma in Project Management Certificate

Right now, most courses will be offered in person at our colleges. Qualified applicants are accepted and placed as they apply until the programs are filled, interested individuals are encouraged to apply early. Applications are being accepted at UVU until the 2021 fall semester begins.

For UVU eligibility, requirements, course information, and how to apply, please visit the UVU Learn & Work in Utah page.

*Sponsored Content