SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – The Annual Quilt, Craft & Sewing Festival is back in Salt Lake City for its second year. There is something for everyone at this festival – whether you are a beginner or an expert at quilting, sewing and crafting.

The show is bigger than before, sponsored locally by Nuttall’s Sewing Centers – which has been serving Utah since 1968!

This year’s show includes free classes, workshops and seminars taught by skilled professionals. You can take your creative show project home with you.

Come see and enjoy more than 120 quilts hung and on display by the Utah Quilt Guild – including some of the most beautiful samples from the best quilters in Utah.

Salt Lake Quilt, Craft & Sewing Festival

May 18-20 (10am to 5pm Thurs/Fri, 10am to 4pm Sat)

Mountain America Expo Center, Sandy (9575 So. State St.)

Tickets at the door are $12, but you can buy a ticket online for $2 off…only $10

Kids 12 and under are free with an adult

Visit QuiltCraftSew.com for more show information.

Sponsored by Salt Lake Quilt, Craft & Sewing Festival.