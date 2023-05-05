World champions Monster Jam athletes compete in SLC, Saturday May 6 at Rice-Eccles Stadium

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – At Monster Jam®, world champion athletes and their 12,000-pound monster trucks tear up the dirt in wide-open competitions of speed and skill. Attendees will see the 2023 debut truck appearance of the all-new mechanical beast “ThundeROARus.”

Monster Jam drivers are trained, world-class male and female athletes who have mastered not only the physical strength and mental stamina needed to compete, but the vital dexterity to control 12,000-pound machines capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills and racing at speeds up to 70 miles-per-hour to produce jaw-dropping, live motorsports action seen around the world.

WHEN: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Event Time – 7:00 PM

Pit Party open from 2:30 PM–5:30 PM (Saturday Event Ticket & Pit Pass required for entry)

WHERE: Rice-Eccles Stadium – 451 S 1400 East, Salt Lake City, UT 84112

Monster Jam Trackside begins approximately one hour before the event start time and features:

Competition Preview

Driver Interviews

Behind the Scenes with the Pit Crew

Judges Zone Overview

Opening Ceremonies

Giveaways

Power Rush Truck Introductions

There’s no better way to get ready for the action, so make sure to arrive early to experience all the family fun.

Get your tickets online at TicketMaster.com. All fans age 2 and older are required to have a ticket.

Visit Monster Jam online for more details.

Sponsored by Monster Jam.