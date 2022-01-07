Monster Jam celebrates its 30th anniversary at the Vivint Smart Home Arena this January

(Good Things Utah) – Do you love the gasoline-burning excitement of Monster Jam? Then you won’t want to miss the action coming to the Vivint Arena this weekend.

Tickets for every 2022 Monster Jam Salt Lake City event are on sale now, so you can catch the world’s biggest monster trucks in action: roaring around the dirt track, turning family sedans into piles of twisted wreckage, and turning physics-defying trick stunts. Just check the info below for more, and get your Monster Jam Salt Lake City Tickets before they’re gone.

Also coming to Vivint Smart Home Arena is the Monster Jam Pit Party will return to Salt Lake on both Saturday and Sunday, where fans can see the massive trucks up close, meet their favorite drivers and crews, take pictures and enjoy other family-friendly fun.

The 12,000-pound trucks will be competing in Freestyle, Skills, Donuts, and Racing competitions. The winner will receive a bid to the Monster Jam World Finals to compete for the title of World Champion in May 2022, Orlando.

The black and green “Grave Digger” truck will be celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. The show will also feature Kaylyn Migues, driver of “Jailbird,” one of the youngest female Monster Jam drivers who followed in her father’s footsteps as he is the driver of Nitro Menace.

The events will take place as follows:

Friday, Jan. 7 at 7:00 pm

Saturday, Jan. 8 at 1:00 pm and 7:00 pm (Pit Party open from 10:30 am to 12:00 pm)

Sunday, Jan. 9 at 1:00 pm (Pit Party open from 10:30 am to 12:00 pm)

The event will be held at Vivint Arena, 301 West South Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84101.

Click here for tickets.

This story contains sponsored content.