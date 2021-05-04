Mom likes a clean car too; Get her car detailed!

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Many people think washing and detailing are one and the same. But this is not the case. Detailing a vehicle goes beyond the normal wash to make it look spotlessly clean both inside and out. Unlike washing, detailing does not involve using an automated system to do the cleaning. Instead, it involves handwashing by very experienced detailers.

BLH Detailing has been detailing vehicles for over 25 years in Utah. Interior detailing requires more effort and time than washing. A dirty interior not only can have a bad odor but also may add to operational complications. On the inside, they’ll vacuum, brush, as well as clean glass, leather, and all other surfaces.

Exterior detailing is not just a quick wash of the exterior components. A good detailer will make the vehicle gleam, minimize surface scratches, and should always apply a shielding paint sealant. Regular detailing adds value to your vehicle and also makes it look attractive despite the number of years it has been used.

BLH Detailing has 26 years of experience with a detail shop located in Farr West and also offering mobile detailing services in Northern Utah. They work on cars, trucks, motorcycles, travel trailers, motorhomes, airplanes, buses, semi-trucks, and boats.

They focus on giving back to the community with a focus on sponsoring local charity events for Animal Rescues/Shelters, Autism, Suicide Prevention, Food Banks, and families in need.

Their next upcoming charity event is June 19th for the 9th Annual Animal Shelter Show located at Plain City Park, from 10 AM – 3 PM, Offering free entry for spectators.

BLH Detailing will be sponsoring a Car show with a $5 entry or you can donate pet food. All types of vehicles are welcome to enter. There will be food trucks, Pet Adoptions, Raffle prizes, Miss USA 2021, and a Puppy Kissing booth! This is a family-friendly event, bring the whole family.

Don’t forget about Mother’s Day coming up this weekend, Get mom’s car detailed for her or if your vehicle needs a good detailing then call (801) 690-3648 or visit BLH Detailing now.

This story contains sponsored content.