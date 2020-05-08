Modern Italian cuisine in the heart of Salt Lake City

Osteria Amore offers modern Italian dining in Salt Lake City’s cozy and historic Federal Heights neighborhood.

Owner Eduardo Daja has been working in restaurants since he was a teenager growing up in Italy, and his time in culinary school only strengthened his passion for food. Eduardo and Chef Marco joined Good Things Utah to talk about their loved restaurant, how they’ve dealt with COVID-19, and their excitement to open to the public once again.

Edurado and Marco hope to bring a piece of Italy to the Salt Lake City community that they’ve grown to love. They want you to experience the traditional flavors of Italy with a modern spin, in a beautiful space that we built with you in mind.

To make a reservation or to learn more about their restaurant visit Osteria Amore

