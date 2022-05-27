(Good Things Utah) First imagined and brought to life by Shawn Nelson in 1995, the Lovesac is now a household name — instantly bringing ‘comfort’ to mind. Now with 160 showrooms across the country, they’ve officially headquartered in Shawn’s home state — Utah.

Shawn’s original eight-foot-wide foam-filled nylon sac has since evolved into all varieties of sacs, sectionals, pillows, blankets, and much more. Their latest innovation, called StealthTech, is a patented audio technology integrated into their sectional couches that provides immersive surround sound with full clarity.

This technology is completely invisible, designed to let sound pass through the fabric and offer listeners premium sound quality. The combination of comfort and advanced sound design makes it the perfect opportunity to watch their favorite shows, and movies, play video games, and more with a complete surround-sound experience.







One of the favorite qualities found in the Lovesac designs will continue to get better over time with new upgrades and additions as technology develops. Shawn added: “It’s what I’m most proud of. Our products can be with you for the rest of your life… but they can also evolve with you as your life changes. And that’s really unique.”

To browse the entire StealthTech collection and learn more, visit them online at Lovesac.com.

**This segment contains sponsored content