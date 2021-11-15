Mobility challenges? This handy company offers a solution to nearly everything

(Good Things Utah) – Mobility City helps people in America solve their mobility challenges.

Mobility City is your all-in-one mobility solutions provider in America. Their well-trained associates and skilled technicians repair, rent, sell, clean, sanitize and maintain your wheelchairs, rollators, walkers, power chairs, mobility scooters, lift chairs, hospital beds, and other types of mobility equipment.

The company helps veterans, seniors, injured, and disabled young and old to get back their independence for a better quality of life! Their rental programs offer all types of mobility equipment and their expert repair service guarantees a fix, as most parts are stocked in their handy mobile van.

They also have all types of mobility equipment, hospital beds, and fall prevention devices for people. To make things easy easier, they offer free delivery anywhere in the Salt Lake Valley. Mobility City serves everyone from Ogden all the way to Provo

They provide quality customer service and assure new clients that they aren’t there to sell you something. They are there to help improve your quality of life and keep you happy.

Right now, all Good Things Utah viewers will get 10% off any service, rental, or new purchase. Just mention this segment or article. Details below:

Mobility City Store Location: 6578 S State Street, Murray (right off of the freeway and just south of Fashion place mall)

Phone Number: 385-474-1211

Facebook: Mobility City of Salt Lake

More of the Lastest on GTU Recipes Table Talk Featured Guests

This story contains sponsored content.