MOAB, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Theres a rich history and deep connection to movie-making and Hollywood in the Moab, Monument Valley area. Hundreds of films and commercials have been shot in the area going back more than 100 years.

At the center of this booming film tourism industry in southeastern Utah is the Moab to Monument Valley Film Commission. Established in 1949, Moab to Monument Valley Film Commission is about to celebrate it’s 75th year in making movies in Utah, making it the longest ongoing film commission in the world.

