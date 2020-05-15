Missing a home-cooked meal, but don’t feel like cooking?

Have Party Will Travel is a Best of State award-winning catering company. Normally tasked with planning and catering large weddings or corporate events across the Wasatch Front, Have Party Will Travel has been forced to take a different approach to business during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Adjusting to the new environment, Have Party Will Travel has started providing family meals. These meals can be picked up curbside at their locations. Each meal feeds a family of 4-6 and comes with heating instructions. During these difficult times, Have Party Will Travel is offering a special offer.

When you order 3 meals you’ll get one free meal to share with a family in need. They’re also donating free meals to families that they know are in need and to elderly people that can’t get out to go shopping. Every week they have almost matched the amount of paid meals with free meals.

If you are interested in placing an order all of the information will be on the menu – so make sure to take a look! You can find the menus at Have Party Will Travel or on their Instagram and Facebook page.

For a limited time, any Good Things Utah viewer who calls in and places an order will receive a free dessert!

This story contains sponsored content.