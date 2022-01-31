Miss Utah is more than just a pretty face: Her story inspires and unites women across the state

(Good Things Utah) – Today on the show, Trina Kinyon, who was crowned Ms. Utah 2022 in November, sat down with Surae Chinn and Chris Thresher, from The Advocates at Driggs, Bills & Day to share her inspiring story and what led her to enter the pageantry system in Utah.

United States of America Pageants are designed to encourage women to strive to achieve their hopes, dreams, goals, and aspirations. With the motto of the pageant to empower women, inspire others, and uplift everyone, Trina’s life perfectly represents what it’s all about.

Chris Thresher, from The Advocates at Driggs, Bills & Day, has named Trina this month’s Community Advocate. Trina has shown that she is a good Samaritan, a pillar in our community, and an inspiration to many other young women throughout the state.

She is currently working with two Utah non-profits: People Helping People, which is an employment program that offers a unique, long-term, one on one approach dedicated to helping women develop the tools, knowledge, and self-confidence to compete for better jobs, seek raises, and get promotions.

The second organization, Momivate, is an organization providing mothers a community of support, education, and life-skill sharing, Trina serves as the Personal Pursuits Leader and is more than active in supporting others in their motherly pursuits.

Trina also offers career and life skills series on her Instagram and Facebook accounts, as well as co-teaches a confidence workshop.

For more information about Trina and the great work she’s doing, go to unitedstatesofamericapageants.com.

To nominate a Community Advocate click on the Community Advocate Tab. For more information on The Advocates at Driggs, Bills, and Day, visit UtahAdvocates.com or call 801-326-0809.

