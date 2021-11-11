Mini Cinnamon Rolls with Vanilla Cream Cheese Icing

(Good Things Utah) – doTERRA has a brand new oil that was just released on November 1, Madagascar Vanilla! Today, it’s going into some delicious cupcakes.

The name says it all, it is sourced in Madagascar. The primary benefits include:

Provides a rich, warm, sweet, inviting aroma

Creates a comforting and relaxing atmosphere

Makes a delightful addition to beverages

Ingredients

1 3/4 cups warm water (110 degrees)

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup vegetable oil

3 Tablespoons active dry yeast

1/2 Tablespoon salt

2 large eggs

5 1/2 -6 cups all-purpose flour

Filling

2/3 cups white granulated sugar

2/3 cup brown sugar

1 Tbs cinnamon

1 cup butter



Vanilla Cream Cheese Frosting

4 ounces cream cheese softened

3-4 drops DoTerra Madagascar Vanilla Oil (or 1 tsp vanilla extract)

3 cups powdered sugar

2-3 Tbs Milk

Directions

In the bowl of a stand mixer, or large mixing bowl, combine warm water, sugar, oil, and active dry yeast. Stir it a few times, then let it sit for a full 15 minutes. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Check to make sure the yeast has foamed. Then add the salt and eggs and flour to the yeast mixture. Start with about half the flour, and gradually adding the last 2 1/2-3 cups. Once all the flour is added, turn mixer on to a low setting and knead for 10 total minutes. Climb up the mixer some, keep an eye on it, and push it down if you need to. Once it has mixed for 10 minutes, touch the dough, it should stick to your finger, but your finger should still pull away cleanly. If not, mix it a few minutes longer. Cover and let the dough sit for 10 minutes. It should double in size. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, mix together the filling mix. Combine the sugars and cinnamon, then stir into softened butter to form a paste. Check your dough, after it has doubled in size, flour your countertop. Divide the dough in half, and use a rolling pin to roll out the first half of the dough into a rectangle. Spread half the butter mixture over the dough, leaving the long edges without the paste covering it to make it easier to roll. But spreading the butter paste clear to the edges of the other two sides. Use a pizza cutter to cut the dough down the center, so you can roll these into smaller, mini cinnamon rolls. Tightly roll into a log and cut into 12 even sized pieces. Repeat with the other side. Place mini cinnamon rolls in a baking dish, or muffin tin sprayed with non-stick spray. Let rise 5 more minutes. They will continue to rise in the oven. Bake 10-12 minutes until top is lightly browned. While the rolls bake, mix all of the ingredients for the cream cheese frosting together using a hand mixer, in a medium sized bowl, mix until nice and smooth. Taste the frosting, and add more DoTerra Madagascar Vanilla if needed. Add a little salt to enhance the flavors. When oven timer goes off, pull the rolls out of the oven, let them sit for a minute or two, then slather frosting over the top and let it melt into the rolls.

To find the newly released essential oil Madagascar Vanilla, visit doTERRA now.

