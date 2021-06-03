Millcreek Gardens grateful for community support since 1955

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

A landmark in the Intermountain West, Millcreek Gardens embodies a family grown and operated business supported purely by Utahns.

Larene Bautner is the owner and operator, who inherited the gardening business from her parents Vernon and Murriel Smith who started a small nursery in 1955.

“Thank you to everyone who for coming and supporting us. It takes a lot to bring it to the table and it starts with a mission statement, and maybe a dream, it’s my parents dream…thank you for helping us with our passions”, says Bautner.

Visiting Millcreek Gardens is almost a fantasy where you can get lost in the options and possibilities. Larene often educates visitors on edible plants like Penny Suckle Vine and Nasturtiums. You can find roses in all kinds of variety like white, tropicana (the ones Larene planted as a little girl) and a celebrity series: Betty Boop’s, Dick Clark’s, and Judy Garland’s.

Vegetable starts are still available on sale. Heirloom tomatoes are on sale for $3.88, Squash for $1.88, and .99 cent geraniums.

To search all their plants you can visit MillcreekGardens.com

Millcreek Gardens

(801) 487-4131

3500 South 900 East,

Salt Lake City, UT 84106

Mon-Sat: 9AM-6PM

Sun: Closed

*Sponsored