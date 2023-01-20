Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Supporting youth mental health is one of the leading topics in today’s schools. And studies show that Calm Rooms, an area where students can learn how to self-regulate their bodies and emotions can be an important component of the overall mental well-being solutions available in schools. 

They also can be a place where students can cool down and give their bodies and emotions time to reset. School staff also benefit from Calm Rooms by providing a positive tool to offer their students who are agitated or stressed. Additionally, calm rooms have been shown to:

  • Increase students’ ability to cope in classroom and social environments.
  • Create stronger relationships between staff and students
  • Boost student learning
  • Improve students’ self-esteem
  • Reduce stress of students and staff 

Cook Center for Human Connection, a non-profit organization that brings together the best organizations, programs, and products to provide mental health support, and enhance human connections essential for people to thrive, is offering a matching grant of $5000 per school (for up to 20 schools) to install a Calm Room in their school building. 

Visit The Cook Center for Human Connection website, Instagram, and Facebook to get more information about the Calm Room grant and additional grants!

*Sponsored Content.