Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Supporting youth mental health is one of the leading topics in today’s schools. And studies show that Calm Rooms, an area where students can learn how to self-regulate their bodies and emotions can be an important component of the overall mental well-being solutions available in schools.
They also can be a place where students can cool down and give their bodies and emotions time to reset. School staff also benefit from Calm Rooms by providing a positive tool to offer their students who are agitated or stressed. Additionally, calm rooms have been shown to:
- Increase students’ ability to cope in classroom and social environments.
- Create stronger relationships between staff and students
- Boost student learning
- Improve students’ self-esteem
- Reduce stress of students and staff
Cook Center for Human Connection, a non-profit organization that brings together the best organizations, programs, and products to provide mental health support, and enhance human connections essential for people to thrive, is offering a matching grant of $5000 per school (for up to 20 schools) to install a Calm Room in their school building.
*Sponsored Content.