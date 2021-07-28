Mental health becomes a priority as Utah youth continue to struggle post-pandemic

(GTU) – How big of a need is there for mental health treatment in Utah, especially for youth? Close to one in five Utah adults experience poor mental health and demand for youth services is increasing rapidly.

The COVID-19 pandemic has greatly amplified teen and young adult mental health struggles across the country. According to the C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital National Poll on Children’s Health at Michigan Medicine, 46% of parents say their teen has shown signs of a new or worsening mental health condition since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

When referencing Utah, according to the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute, almost 8 percent of males and 11.4 percent of females actually attempted suicide, while 3.1 percent of males and 4.8 percent of females reported making a suicide attempt that resulted in an injury that required medical attention. Utah ranks near the bottom of the nation in many mental health measures for adults and children including low access to care, treatment gaps, suicide rates, and more.

Even more startling, 1 in 3 girls and 1 in 5 teen boys have experienced new or worsening anxiety. A report by the nonprofit FAIR Health found a 334% spike in intentional self-harm among 13- to 18-year-olds in the Northeast in August of 2020 compared to the same month the year before. It also found a 49.6% increase in depression.

Nationally, the demand for mental health care overwhelms supply. Many adolescent patients are left waiting in ERs where they can’t receive the care needed for their condition. Youth in Utah need a multi-faceted treatment center with a family-centric, compassionate approach combined with evidence-based, clinical sophistication. That’s what Newport Healthcare can offer.

Newport Healthcare is a results-driven, healing organization that provides state-of-the-art integrated care to individuals and families struggling with mental health concerns. Treatment incorporates clinical, academic, and experiential modalities with a family focus. They aim to be a pioneer in removing the stigma surrounding mental health treatment. They also provide a foundation of well-being to foster sustainable healing and resilience in teens, young adults, families, and communities.

Newport Healthcare’s core mission is to establish healthy communication and connection between teens and their families. They also offer experiential opportunities such as yoga, outdoor activities like rock climbing and ropes courses, equine therapy, music therapy, martial arts, culinary arts, and community service.

With locations across the country, Newport is recognized as a leading treatment provider with outstanding third-party verified outcomes.

Learn more about Newport Healthcare and their new location opening in August 2021 in Oakley, Utah. They are also hiring!