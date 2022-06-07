(Good Things Utah) With summer well underway, we’re not far now from the biggest convention here in Utah — FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention.

Pop culture fans around the nation make their way down to Salt Lake City every year to join in its close community of cosplayers, see gorgeous original artwork, purchase memorabilia, and meet a few of their favorite celebrities.

It’s one of the biggest things that you come in and see at FanX, right? You can’t go downtown in September, with FanX happening, without seeing cosplay all over the place… On top of that, we also have some celebrity guests joining us this September, as well. Ro, FanX

This year the convention will be featuring a wide variety of celebrity guests. Fans will get the chance to meet them, get autographs, and/or take photos alongside them at the annual event.

Past conventions have attracted big celebrity names like Stan Lee, Chris Evans, Mark Hamill, Jeremy Renner, Elijah Wood, Dick Van Dyke, Tom Felton, Jason Momoa, Sir Patrick Stewart, Buzz Aldrin and many more.

Guests coming to FanX 2022 include:

























And many more…

For many cosplayers attending this year’s event, it’s the perfect opportunity to express their passion for pop culture, build relationships with other cosplay enthusiasts, and take photos with the masses of annual convention visitors.

Cosplay lets me express myself… I have anxiety, and working with my hands — just getting into a different headspace — is a really good way for me to get out of it. Julie, Cosplayer

FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention has something for everyone to “geek out” over. Whether you attend the convention to join the cosplay community or see the spectacle first-person, this year will certainly be one to remember.

For more information and to purchase tickets, go to FanXSaltLake.com.

**This segment contains sponsored content