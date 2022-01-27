Meet the Youth Coalition fighting to prevent suicide and drug abuse in their communities

(Good Things Utah) – When it comes to substance abuse and suicide prevention programs, youth around the state are going above and beyond to help their classmates. Today on the show, Surae Chinn was joined by the Beaver and Milford County Suicide Prevention and Substance Abuse Youth Coalition.

The Beaver and Milford County work with communities to increase awareness of alcohol, tobacco, and other drugs (ATOD) and suicide prevention efforts, increasing knowledge of risk factors associated with ATOD, and advocating to bring “Clear the Vapor” — an online training on the risks of vaping — into all schools.

The coalition will be keeping current on federal and state bills regarding substance abuse and mental health. The initiatives the coalition supports and advocates for are prevention strategies such as reducing easy access to substances, increasing risk perception, and empowering the community through education on the danger of substance abuse.

For more information or to join the Beaver and Milford County Suicide Prevention and Substance Abuse Youth Coalition please contact Heidi Baxley at the Southwest Behavioral Health Center, (435) 867-7654, or Mikelle Lloyd at the Southwest Utah Public Health Department.

Southwest Prevention Services currently staff trained & licensed prevention specialists in all five counties, and has a personnel of 12 prevention employees. These staff are educated and qualified through local, state, and national training, and provide consulting and education to community leaders, educators, public agencies, and citizens.

To learn more visit Southwest Prevention now.

This story contains sponsored content.