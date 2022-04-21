(Good Things Utah) When experiencing hearing loss, it’s not only a frustrating experience personally, it can also put a strain on close relationships with family and friends. Struggling to understand simple conversations makes daily life much harder than it needs to be. Considering how far technology has come in recent years, there are excellent solutions for hearing loss available to use right now.

With over 100 offices across the nation staffed with experienced professionals, My Hearing Centers has transformed the lives of countless patients for the better. Specializing in hearing loss, they work with each individual to evaluate their level of hearing and provide effective ways to improve it.

30-Day Challenge

This year, My Hearing Centers is looking for 100 individuals with problems hearing to take part in the 30-Day Challenge and evaluate the newly released, Signia AX device.

“…all they have to do is give us a call, and we’ll do a free evaluation. If they do qualify, meaning they have hearing loss, we’ll let them try the hearing aids risk-free for 30 days,” says Matt Dearing with My Hearing Centers.

Overview: Signia AX

Signia AX is a game-changing hearing device with two separate processors, providing augmented hearing, letting you enjoy outstanding speech clarity with an immersive soundscape in any situation.

This innovative new device has several features distinguishing it from your average hearing aid like:

Dual processors for speech understanding and environmental noise (25% better speech understanding in noise than the previous technology)

Direct streaming to iPhone and Android

36 hours of use on a single charge

Portable charger that holds up to 3 full charges, and cleans your hearing aids while charging

Enhanced feedback cancellation and increased dynamic range

For more information, visit them online at MyHearingCenters.com or call them at 1-888-230-0875.

**This segment contains sponsored content