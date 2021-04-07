Meet the couple building their ideal family home with Fieldstone Homes

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Home buyers are better educated than ever before. They demand more for lifestyle, design, and home solutions. Fieldstone Homes is delivering just that with their Think BOLD attitude.

From first homes to forever homes, Fieldstone always equals quality. With a genuine focus on details and the sole use of premium brand name materials, they deliver superior craftsmanship and construction excellence. In short, Fieldstone homes are built to last. Today, Good Things Utah introduced the couple we’ll be following on their journey toward home ownership.

It’s a Fieldstone promise that from the first handshake to the moving truck, they’re committed to providing customers with the personal and unique experience they deserve. Whether you are buying a move-in-ready home or designing your own, like the couple we are featuring, a team of professionals will keep you informed and involved every step of the way.

When it comes to building your family’s dream home, their craftsmen take the job very seriously. Your Fieldstone Homes representative and home builder work hand in hand to keep you involved throughout the whole building process. Because building a home shouldn’t be a stressful experience, they remove stress from the equation by making it fun and exciting.

Follow the HOME series right here on Good Things Utah every Wednesday at 9 AM. Join Fieldstone Homes as they follow a young Utah couple in the complete homebuilding experience. It’s a local show designed for everyone and for the Utah Home lifestyle. Think bold. Think Fieldstone Homes.

This story contains sponsored content.