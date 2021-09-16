Meet the actor behind the voice of Mickey Mouse at FanX

(GTU) – Bret Iwan is an American voice actor and illustrator best known as the official voice of Mickey Mouse since 2009. Bret joined us on Good Things Utah today to talk about his career and the FanX convention.

He has voiced Mickey in The Kingdom Hearts video games, Epic Mickey video games, Disney Infinity, Disney Magic Kingdom, Chip ‘n Dale’s Nutty Tales, Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, CAVE IN, Mickey Mornings, Minnie’s Bow-Toons, Have a Laugh!, Disney Live: Rockin’ Road Show, Disney On Ice: Celebrations.

Bret first recorded Mickey Mouse dialogue for the Animal Kingdom theme park as well as the 2009 shows: Disney On Ice: Celebrations and Disney Live: Rockin’ Road Show. He gave his first full performance as Mickey Mouse for the English version of the PlayStation Portable game Kingdom Hearts: Birth by Sleep. He also gave his voice performance as Mickey Mouse in the Epic Mickey games.

FanX in Salt Lake City

The FanX® Salt Lake Comic Convention is an annual event put on by Dan Farr Productions and is now the most attended convention in the state of Utah and the largest comic convention in North America per capita. The convention has attracted celebrities like Stan Lee, Chris Evans, Mark Hamill, Jeremy Renner, Elijah Wood, Dick Van Dyke, Tom Felton, Jason Momoa, Matt Smith, Sir Patrick Stewart, Buzz Aldrin and so many more.

FanX® Salt Lake Comic Convention™ is a world-class pop culture phenomenon that brings the best in entertainment to the Intermountain West. With Celebrity Guest Panels, Autograph signings, Photo ops, gaming competitions, Cosplay Contests, Special Events, KidCon, and the Film Festival, there is something for everyone.

FanX® Salt Lake Comic Convention™ gives fans up-close and personal interaction with their favorite actors, authors, artists, and stars. With guests from TV shows and films such as Star Wars, Star Trek, Doctor Who, Harry Potter, Firefly, The Walking Dead, and more, FanX® Salt Lake Comic Convention™ is the ultimate fan celebration!

FanX 2021 is happening September 16-18, 2021 at The Salt Palace Convention Center! Get tickets now.

This story contains sponsored content.